Love Island 2021 winner odds: The bookies unveil the ITV2 show’s favorites.

After eight weeks of salacious gossip, dramatic exits, and shocking arrivals, all eyes are on the Love Island 2021 finale next week.

Following Mary and Aaron’s shocking elimination last night, only five couples remain in the competition, including the on-again, off-again Faye and Teddy and the final couple remaining, Jake and Liberty.

Each of the surviving couples has had their share of ups and downs, with early favorites Jake and Liberty losing popularity and Chloe and Toby gaining popularity after a bumpy start.

Meanwhile, Millie and Liam’s miraculous comeback after the Welsh bricklayer’s Casa Amor controversy has put them in a strong position to win the ITV show, with viewers praising their chemistry.

But, in the Love Island final, who should you bet on? courtesy of online bookmakers Coral, here’s the dirt on all the latest betting odds.

Odds on who will win Love Island in 2021

According to Harry Aitkenhead of Coral, there is a clear frontrunner: “Liam and Millie have been favourites for a long now and are still leading our market for the winning couple on Love Island 2021.” We believe they will succeed.”

Chloe and Toby, who have gone from the bottom of the public voting to the “funniest couple” in a matter of weeks, are the only ones who have a chance of beating them.

“Toby and Chloe are the second-best bets, and they have a good chance of beating Liam and Millie. The other three couples are all underdogs, according to Aitkenhead.

According to Coral, the following are the complete Love Island 2021 winner odds:

Millie and Liam are a couple. Favorites: 4/6 Toby and Chloe are a couple. 6 out of 5 second-favorites Teddy and Faye are a couple. 14/1 Jake and Liberty are a couple. 33/1 Tyler and Kaz have a 40/1 chance. When will the Love Island 2021 finale take place?

The conclusion of Love Island 2021 is approaching, with the ITV show’s grand finale slated for Monday, August 23.

As is customary, the general public will vote for their favorite couple to be proclaimed Love Island victors.

A prize fund of £50,000 is up for grabs, as it has been in past years, with one member of the winning team.