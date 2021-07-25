Love Island 2021 has been confirmed in its entirety. Line-up for Casa Amor

Casa Amor is expected to return to Love Island this week, causing havoc on the show.

As the islanders are pulled away and placed in different villas, their relationships will be pushed to the ultimate test.

They’ll meet a slew of new contestants, including those islanders who may have their heads turned.

After rumors that it wouldn’t be included on Love Island, Casa Amor is back.

ITV2 bosses revealed all the bombshells entering Casa Amor on Sunday night.

There are a range of contenders preparing to compete, ranging from models to DJs to American football stars.

All of the confirmed Casa Amor competitors are listed below.

Day, Amy

25

Performer

Surrey

“It’s obvious that I’m not very good at dating myself. I’m excited for the experience and the possibility of meeting someone I’ve never met before.”

Have a good time and don’t take anything too seriously. I don’t take setbacks well, and I always act as if it was all meant to be. I’m a happy person who is also a great friend.”

Juliette Clarisse

23

Influencer/owner of a brand

London

“I’ve had enough of embracing my pillow… It’s time to start looking for a boyfriend. I get the impression that guys are coming in here to find a girlfriend as well.”

“Teddy is tall, self-assured, and smooth. I’m not a fan of cocky, obnoxious men. That’s what I’d like if they’re honest.”

Haynes, Lillie

22

Accountant in training

South Shields is a town in the North East of England.

“I’m usually really loyal, so I meet one guy, date him exclusively, and then become his girlfriend, but it never works out. So instead of staying with one and rolling with it, I wanted to meet a lot of different individuals that I wouldn’t typically meet, date them all, and then decide who I liked from that group. So, there’s some variety!”

“I’m keeping a close eye on Jake. He is exactly the type of boy I would choose at home. It’s far too wonderful of a match to pass up. Liam is definitely a dark horse for me; when you look at him, he looks like James Bond, and he’s really stunning. As a result, he could be a.” “The summary comes to an end.”