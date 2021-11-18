Louisiana is certain of one thing about its upcoming voting machines: they will produce auditable paper.

According to the Associated Press, as Louisiana considers updating its antiquated voting equipment, one requirement set forth by state officials is that the replacement devices be able to provide an auditable paper record.

After previous efforts failed, Louisiana formed a new commission on Wednesday to determine what technology will replace thousands of the state’s antiquated voting machines.

The current, decades-old machines are incapable of producing auditable paper records. According to the Associated Press, new laws mandating replacement equipment to leave an auditable paper trail were enforced by mostly Republican lawmakers.

The 13 members of the new Voting System Commission range from legislators to election professionals. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, a Republican who also serves as the state’s senior elections official, was picked to lead the committee.

The panel’s first meeting, held on Wednesday, looked at the current technology in use across Louisiana as well as the regulations governing election operations. According to the Associated Press, the panel must recommend voting systems by January 31, clearing the path for Ardoin’s office to begin the public bidding process.

The secretary of state’s office’s last two attempts to purchase new voting equipment failed due to complaints regarding bid solicitation.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The commission was established by a law proposed by state Senate Republican Leader Sharon Hewitt and approved by the majority-Republican Legislature, which included new layers of legislative supervision, technical research, and public participation for Louisiana’s next voting system.

According to Hewitt, the group would “provide citizens, professionals, and politicians an equal voice” in determining a “safe, paper-based voting method that gives voters confidence” that their ballots are counted accurately.

Only a voting method with a paper trail that can be audited can be recommended by the commission. This could include digital ballot-marking equipment that print a paper receipt, paper ballots scanned into a digital system, or any other machine-based process that produces a paper record. Absentee ballots are now the only paper trail available in Louisiana elections.

According to Ardoin’s office, the agency will incur higher costs for paper and storage, and lawmakers will need to consider extending the time between primary and runoff elections to allow for the audits.

Louisiana’s next election is likewise required by the legislation. This is a condensed version of the information.