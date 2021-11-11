Louise Woodward, a teen babysitter, was found guilty of murdering an infant boy.

Following the death of a Boston baby in her care, a young nanny was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Louise Woodward, from Elton in Cheshire, was at the center of a trial in 1997 that startled the country and drew worldwide attention.

When she was 19 years old, the au pair was found guilty of the involuntary homicide of eight-month-old Matthew Eappen while caring for him in his Newton, Massachusetts home.

Baby Matthew died on February 9, 1997, five days after being taken to Children’s Hospital in Boston, from a fractured skull and a subdural haematoma, a dangerous condition in which blood pools between the skull and the surface of the brain.

A fractured wrist was also discovered in the eight-month-old, which had gone undiagnosed and unexplained for a month.

When a doctor at the hospital examined Matthew, he discovered retinal haemorrhages, which are a known symptom of shaken-baby syndrome.

After being admonished by authorities, Woodward admitted to playing “a little rough” with Matthew in the days leading up to his death.

Woodward faced an all-or-nothing trial in the tragic case, with no charge lower than second-degree murder being considered.

After being presented with evidence of symptoms similar to Shaken Baby Syndrome, the jury returned a guilty judgement in the divisive case.

On opposing sides of the debate, there were justice protest marches in both the UK and the US.

Woodward was sentenced to 15 years in a maximum-security prison after a grand jury found her guilty of first-degree murder.

Louise’s sentence was lowered to involuntary manslaughter because her defense claimed Matthew’s injuries were weeks old, and she was released after serving 279 days in prison.

Woodward stated she merely lightly shook Matthew to resuscitate him when he became unwell.

She was allowed to return to the United Kingdom and study law at university.

Woodward began her career as a lawyer in Manchester before deciding to pursue a career as a dance teacher.

After marrying the boss of a truck hire firm, Woodward moved to Shropshire and has since become. “The summary has come to an end.”