Louise Thompson of Made in Chelsea nearly died twice while giving birth to her first child.

Louise Thompson has said that she came close to passing out twice during the difficult birth of her first child.

Five weeks ago, the Made in Chelsea star and her fiance Ryan Libbey welcomed their baby son into the world.

Louise shared the news of Leo-birth Hunter’s on Instagram today, explaining that she and the baby have been dealing with a number of issues since the birth.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t the easiest start for any of us,” she remarked. One was admitted to the NICU, while the other was admitted to the ICU.

“While Leo recovered quickly, I spent a month in the hospital recovering from a variety of significant issues.”

“To be honest, I never believed so many horrible things could happen to me, but dancing with death twice gives me a completely new perspective on life – a sharp reminder of how precious and fleeting life is.”

“The reality is that I am in a bit of an odd place psychologically and physically, and I may remain for a while,” the 31-year-old continued, “but that’s just part of who I am today and part of my rehabilitation.”

“It’s not going to be easy or straightforward, but happily I’m receiving some invaluable psychological assistance, and the good news is that I’m starting to have some good as well as bad hours.” (At times, life by the hour is the only alternative.)” Louise closed her update on a bright note, revealing that she has been released from the hospital and is looking forward to spending time with her joyful family in the future.

“I’ve been given the all-clear and discharged from the hospital, which means I’ll be able to recover in the comfort of my own home for Christmas,” she said.

“For the first time in a month, I see a future in which I can live peacefully with my son on this planet.”

“I’m looking forward to starting our new journey as a family of three and connecting with tiny baby Leo.”

Following Louise’s announcement, celebrity fans crowded the comments section to show their support.

