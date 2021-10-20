Louise Redknapp finally speaks out about Jamie Redknapp’s wedding.

According to a source, Louise Redknapp “didn’t have a lot of time to prepare” after learning about ex-husband Jamie Redknapp’s wedding.

Four years after divorcing Louise, the mother of his two sons, the former Liverpool FC midfielder married his pregnant girlfriend Frida Andersson on Monday.

Louise was reportedly told the wedding would take place at the Chelsea Registry office in West London, but the 46-year-old was reportedly given little warning, according to OK!

“Louise was quite stunned, she only found out very lately,” an insider told OK!.

“They kept it under wraps so well that no one knew they were engaged.”

“She’s experiencing a lot of mixed emotions, which is difficult because she’s expressed her regret pretty freely.”

“She’s the one who’s to blame.” Strictly speaking, quite a little, but you can’t go back in time.

According to the source, Louise was only notified of the wedding because Jamie wanted their sons, Charley, 17, and Beau, 12, to accompany him to the Kensington and Chelsea Register Office.

“He wanted his boys to come in with him,” they added, “but it was a very tiny occasion.” “She just found out because the lads were present.”

“She didn’t have much time to prepare because Jamie was determined to marry before the baby was born.” He yearned for them to be man and wife before he died.” Representing comment on this story, a representative for Louise has been approached.

Jamie was spotted giving a thumbs-up as he entered the site with one of his sons during the private wedding ceremony.

Frida looked stunning in a white gown with an attractive bardot neckline.

Her bridal outfit was completed with white court heels and a form-fitting gown that embraced her bump.

Instead of wearing a veil, the soon-to-be mother wore her hair down in natural waves.

Jamie, a former footballer, looked handsome in a navy suit with a crisp shirt and black tie.

Jamie’s father Harry and mother Sandra, as well as his brother Mark, were in attendance for the ceremony.

In November, the couple, who have been together since 2019, will have their first child.

Frida, that was back in May. “The summary has come to an end.”