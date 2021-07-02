Louise Minchin, the host of BBC Breakfast, is poised to be replaced as soon as the job advertisement goes up.

After long-time anchor Louise Minchin announced her departure, a search for a new BBC Breakfast presenter has begun.

Louise informed fans last month that she would be stepping down after 20 years in the post, which she confirmed live on broadcast.

According to the 52-year-old, “Let me take a big breath, everyone, because I have something to say to you.

Live updates on the Huyton murder investigation after a man was shot on the street.

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of my first presentation of this program.

“Since then, I’ve felt like I’ve been a member of a big, big BBC Breakfast family, which includes everyone who works here, everyone on the crew, and everyone who watches the show.

“I’ve enjoyed being a part of it, but – there’s a but – I’ve decided that it’s time for me to quit setting my alarm at 3.40 a.m. – or, if I’m feeling very rebellious, 3.46 a.m. – and I’m leaving the show.”

The BBC has now put out an official job post to recruit for Louise’s replacement, according to the Manchester Evening News. Louise has stated that she would not be leaving the programme until after the summer, but the BBC has now put out an official job advert to seek for her replacement.

The following is an excerpt from the job description: “A BBC Breakfast presenter must have the capacity to entertain and inform millions of viewers while also having the expertise and confidence to deal with the major stories.

“We want someone with a lot of broadcasting experience who can confidently set the agenda for the day in a way that is relevant and relatable to the BBC Breakfast audience.”

The position, which will be situated at the BBC’s MediaCityUK studios in Salford, is regarded as one of the most important in the industry.

Popular BBC Breakfast sports presenter Sally Nugent, Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh, and frequent weekend BBC Breakfast stand-in, Radio Five Live’s Rachel Burden are among the contenders for Louise’s replacement, according to the rumour mill.

Louise has been presenting the BBC One morning show since 2001, and when production relocated to Salford in 2012, she became one of the show’s major presenters.

Louise and Dan Walker are two of the show’s four major presenters who alternate weeks. The summary comes to a close.