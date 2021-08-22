Loud music ‘played late into the night’ could result in the bar losing its license.

After council workers discovered a Liverpool bar playing loud music late into the night and allowing customers to dial up the volume themselves, the bar’s license could be revoked.

Following a number of complaints, the owners of Vooo Lounge on Mount Pleasant will appear before the council’s licensing and gambling sub-committee early next month in an attempt to maintain their license.

After neighbors complained about excessively loud music being played as late as 2 a.m., local ward councillors requested the review.

At least ten local residents have expressed their worries about the noise in reports to subcommittee members.

Customers could turn up the sound system via a phone in a covered shelter next to the main building, according to Ian Rushforth of the council’s environmental health team, who visited the premises and found that the sound system could be turned up by customers via a phone in a covered shelter next to the main building.

“The music was being played via a mobile phone that was strapped to a pillar in the public area, so customers could go up to it and turn up the volume level on the music themselves (I observed this happening – the owner had turned the level down so he could talk to me, and a minute later one of the customers walked over and turned it back up again),” he said.

In June, Mr Rushforth claimed he visited one of the impacted residences and was convinced of the noise’s impact.

“In fact, on the 18th of June, I went to one of the flats in the City Gate complex in Oldham Street (where many of the complainants live) that has a straight line-of-sight to the back of VOOO Lounge,” he added. Around 10:50 p.m., I arrived and stayed for about 20 minutes.

“Music could be heard coming from the VOOO Lounge, which was located inside the flat. The noise level was turned down at 11 p.m. because it did not amount to a statutory nuisance that could be prosecuted under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

“However, the fact that the music could be heard from that location after 11 p.m. is further proof of a license violation.”

