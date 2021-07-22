Lotus Biscoff sausages are now available from Butcher.

A butcher shop has added an unusual new product to its meat offering, but it has received positive feedback.

Lotus Biscoff is a biscuit brand, but the brand’s distinctive cinnamon and caramel flavor has now been applied on meat as well.

Customers can’t get enough of McAtamney’s Butchers’ flavored sausages, which they started selling lately in Limavady, County Derry.

Brian Bruise, a butcher who works in the branch, came up with the concept.

Nigel Steele, his supervisor, explained that his employee is a great fan of the flavor, which is how the sausages came to be.

He commented, “It’s not overbearing, but it’s rather tasty, and it works nicely.”

“They’re attracting people of all ages.

“It’s gotten a lot of attention on Facebook.”

Nigel went on to say that some of the 1,000 or so responses he’d gotten on the social networking platform thus far had reservations, such as “that’s just terrible.” The first batch, however, sold out in four hours, prompting people to line up the next day for more.

Lotus Biscoff biscuits have been around since the 1930s, but they’ve recently gained a lot of popularity in the baking industry.

According to Nigel, there may be more similar developments in the works at McAtamney’s: “We’ll see how these get down and we’ll probably do a few of other things and see how they are.”