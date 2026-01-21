Lottery Winners Await Mega Millions Results in Kansas, Mississippi, and Washington

As the Mega Millions draw results came in on January 20, 2026, players across Kansas, Mississippi, and Washington eagerly checked their tickets, hoping to claim a life-changing prize. The latest numbers stirred excitement in these states, with millions of dollars at stake and the possibility of instant wealth for the lucky few.

Drawing Results and How to Claim Prizes

In Kansas, the Mega Millions numbers matched those drawn in Washington, with the winning combination of 08-47-50-56-70 and the Mega Ball number 12. This national sync continued with other games such as Kansas’ Pick 3, where midday results were 7-7-8, and evening results 3-3-9. Other drawings, including the 2 By 2, Lucky For Life, and more, were also announced, offering a variety of prizes for players in the state.

Meanwhile, Mississippi players had their own set of results to digest. The Match 5 numbers drawn were 04-13-15-16-26, and Cash 3 numbers were 6-0-6 in the afternoon and 8-1-8 in the evening, with a Fireball number added to both sets. Mississippi also saw its Cash Pop game produce the midday winning number 14 and the evening number 08, while Cash 4 results continued to vary with midday and evening drawings.

In Washington, the excitement continued with the Mega Millions numbers again appearing, while Cash Pop results brought a midday 11 and evening drawing 08. Popular games like Pick 3, Match 4, and Hit 5 were also part of the drawing lineup, providing more opportunities for players to win big.

For those fortunate enough to hold a winning ticket, each state offers a clear and accessible process for claiming their prizes. In Kansas, winners of prizes up to $599 can redeem them at any licensed retailer. Larger prizes must be claimed in person or by mail at the Kansas Lottery headquarters. Winners of prizes worth $100 or more in Mississippi are required to claim them in person, bringing a photo ID and Social Security card. Additionally, Mississippi players have the option to set up electronic funds transfer for prize payouts, ensuring a smoother transaction process.

Washington also follows a similar protocol, with smaller prizes redeemable at retailers and larger sums requiring claims by mail or at regional offices. As in the other states, winners must present proper identification to verify their claims.

The anticipation doesn’t end with these results. Kansas, Mississippi, and Washington continue their busy lottery schedules with regular drawings for various games, including Powerball, Lotto, Pick 3, and more, giving players additional chances to win. Whether it’s the thrilling Mega Millions jackpot or the daily games that keep players engaged, the lottery remains a constant source of excitement and hope for many.

For those not yet holding winning tickets, the opportunity to try again is never far away. With frequent draws and a variety of games, the lottery keeps the dreams alive for players in Kansas, Mississippi, and Washington—offering hope, excitement, and the potential for future fortunes.