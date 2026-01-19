Lottery Players Nationwide Celebrate January 18 Draws

Excitement rippled across the United States on January 18, 2026, as lottery players in multiple states eagerly checked their tickets following the latest draws. From Arizona to New York, a range of games produced winning numbers that could change lives, with some players set to claim prizes worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Whether through daily draws, multi-state jackpots, or the popular Cash4Life game, lottery enthusiasts nationwide were filled with anticipation.

State-by-State Lottery Results

In Arizona, the Pick 3 game produced the numbers 4-9-1, while Fantasy 5 players were on the lookout for 03-07-09-26-39. Triple Twist players, too, had their own set of numbers—08-19-20-21-29-34—to match. The state’s residents also had their eyes on the Powerball, which was slated for a drawing later that evening, offering a $2-per-play ticket price. The Power Play option, priced at an additional dollar, promises to multiply non-jackpot winnings by up to ten times when the jackpot is $150 million or lower.

For those fortunate enough to win in Arizona, smaller prizes of up to $100 can be claimed directly at retailers, while larger prizes require a visit to one of the state’s lottery offices. Additionally, digital ticket buyers can access the Jackpocket app, which allows them to purchase tickets and even claim winnings via mobile devices in Arizona and several other states.

Mississippi saw similar excitement, with the Match 5 numbers drawn as 06-23-26-27-33. In addition to Match 5, Cash 3 and Cash 4 games offered midday and evening numbers, with the midday Cash 3 drawing being 4-4-0 and the evening drawing 8-9-0. Cash Pop was also in the mix, with midday and evening numbers drawn as 15 and 08, respectively.

Mississippi’s claiming process is tiered. Prizes up to $599 can be redeemed at authorized retailers, while amounts between $600 and $99,999 must be claimed at the Mississippi Lottery Headquarters in Flowood or by mail. For prizes of $100,000 or more, winners must make a trip to the headquarters in person.

Down in Florida, the Cash4Life numbers drawn on January 18 were 21-26-29-42-55 with Cash Ball 01. The state’s Fantasy 5 game also offered two opportunities to win, with midday numbers 16-26-27-34-36 and evening numbers 07-08-17-24-35. Other games like Pick 3 and Pick 4 had multiple daily drawings, giving players various chances to win.

Florida’s prize redemption process varies. Winnings up to $599 can be claimed at any authorized retailer, while prizes of $600 and above must be claimed in person at one of the state’s district offices. Larger amounts, particularly those over $1 million, require a visit to the Florida Lottery headquarters, where winners’ details are made publicly available as part of the state’s policy of lottery transparency.

In Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery also witnessed big winners, with the Cash 5 numbers drawn as 23-28-32-33-43. Additional games, including Daily 3, Daily 4, and Cash4Life, added to the state’s excitement. Similar to other states, Indiana’s prize redemption process is divided into levels: prizes up to $599 can be claimed at retailers, while larger winnings require a visit to the Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis.

Meanwhile, in the fast-paced lottery scene of New York, players eagerly awaited the results of their games. The Win 4 game delivered midday numbers of 1-5-0-1, and the evening numbers were 9-1-9-5. Take 5 players matched the midday numbers 15-17-20-28-30, with the evening’s draw producing 01-09-12-25-30. The multi-state Cash4Life game also offered substantial prizes, including the chance to win $1,000 a day for life, or a lump-sum payout of $7 million.

For those hoping to win big, New York’s daily lottery games also included a range of opportunities for smaller prizes. With an increasing number of digital platforms like Jackpocket facilitating online ticket purchases, players from across the state are finding it easier than ever to participate in the excitement.

As January 18, 2026, drew to a close, lottery players across the country celebrated a day filled with excitement and hope. With both traditional and digital options for participating, the evolving landscape of U.S. lotteries continues to provide millions with opportunities to win life-changing amounts. Whether small wins or massive jackpots, the lottery’s grip on the nation’s imagination remains as strong as ever, uniting players across diverse regions in the shared dream of instant wealth.