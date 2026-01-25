Lottery Fever Sweeps the US with Rising Jackpots

Across Florida, Michigan, Indiana, and South Dakota, eager players eagerly awaited the latest lottery draws on January 24, 2026, as jackpots soared to staggering heights. With millions dreaming of life-changing fortunes, lottery fever was palpable in several states, each hosting exciting drawings and offering hefty payouts. As the numbers rolled in, many waited anxiously for their hopes to be realized, while others were left with nothing but dreams of what could have been.

Big Wins and High Stakes

In South Dakota, players had their eyes on the Powerball drawing, which produced the numbers 02, 16, 35, 61, and 63, along with the Powerball 05 and a Power Play multiplier of 3. Meanwhile, the state’s Lucky For Life drawing mirrored results from other states, with numbers 08, 17, 25, 40, 44, and the Lucky Ball 07. Additionally, Lotto America rolled out winning numbers 04, 11, 16, 33, 42, Star Ball 06, and ASB 04, while Dakota Cash had its own set of winners with numbers 01, 02, 04, 24, and 35. These state lotteries set the stage for much-anticipated claims, with large prizes awaiting those who hit the right combination.

The process of claiming prizes in South Dakota is straightforward for smaller winnings. Those who win $100 or less can redeem their prizes at any authorized retailer, but larger sums require claimants to visit the South Dakota Lottery office or submit their signed tickets and claim forms by mail. However, for those lucky enough to claim a Powerball jackpot, they must present their winning ticket in person at the state capital of Pierre.

In Michigan, the Michigan Lottery’s extensive range of games offered up a wide variety of potential prizes. Drawings on January 24, 2026, included Daily 3, Daily 4, Lucky For Life, Poker Lotto, Fantasy 5, Daily Keno, Classic Lotto 47, and Lotto Double Play. The Daily 3 midday numbers were 7-0-0, while the evening draw was 7-8-2. For Daily 4, midday gave numbers 9-6-1-2, while evening numbers were 3-3-5-8. Poker Lotto brought up AC, JS, 5D, 7D, and 6H, while Fantasy 5 drew two different winning combinations: 27, 30, 37, 38, 39 and 13, 19, 22, 31, 38. Classic Lotto 47 and Lotto Double Play also added more winners with their own sets of numbers. Drawing times varied for these games, offering chances for a wide array of prizes.

Prizes in Michigan are tiered based on their value. Smaller amounts, up to $600, can be claimed at any retailer, but for larger winnings, claimants must visit regional offices or send their tickets by mail. Big winners—those who win over $100,000—must make an appointment to claim their prizes in person at the Michigan Lottery Headquarters in Lansing.

In Florida, excitement reached a fever pitch as the Florida Lotto jackpot soared to $18.25 million after 19 consecutive rollovers. The winning numbers for January 24, 2026, were 13, 14, 30, 32, 43, and 44, along with Double Play numbers 6, 7, 27, 42, 46, and 51. The last jackpot hit on November 15, 2025, by a player in Pensacola, had been a relatively modest $3.75 million, but since then, the prize had steadily grown with each additional rollover. Florida Lotto drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 11:15 p.m. ET, even during holidays.

The state’s lottery system is known for its transparency, but it does offer some privacy for big winners. Those who win $250,000 or more are given a 90-day window before their names and other details are made public. Winners must claim their prizes within 180 days of the draw date, although they have only 60 days to choose the lump-sum cash payout option. Florida tickets are sold widely, making it easy for players to participate from locations like grocery stores and gas stations.

Indiana’s Hoosier Lottery had an equally bustling evening on January 24, 2026, with drawings for Hoosier Lotto, Cash 5, Daily 3, Daily 4, Quick Draw, Cash4Life, and Cash Pop. Hoosier Lotto’s winning numbers were 13, 23, 31, 33, 36, and 38, while Cash 5 came up with 18, 27, 29, 35, and 37. Cash4Life, another multi-state game, had winning numbers 15, 16, 32, 38, 51, and Cash Ball 02. For Daily 3 and Daily 4, the midday and evening draws varied, offering multiple opportunities for winning across the day.

Claiming prizes in Indiana follows a similar tiered process, where smaller amounts (up to $599) can be claimed at any authorized retailer, while larger prizes require a visit to the Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis. All prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date.

In Arkansas, a Murphy USA gas station in Cabot made history by selling the winning Powerball ticket for the December 24, 2025, drawing, which had a jaw-dropping $1.817 billion jackpot—the second-largest in Powerball history. The winner, who has opted to remain anonymous, joins the ranks of lottery giants who have secured life-changing sums in the past.

As lottery enthusiasts across the country await the next round of draws, the excitement remains high. Whether players are casually checking their numbers or hoping for a massive win, the lottery continues to capture the imagination of millions, fueling the dream of striking it rich with each new drawing.