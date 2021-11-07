Lost gems of a historic Merseyside beach resort are being unearthed.

Hoylake is a beach town in Merseyside that is near to the hearts of both past and present people. It is located in the northern portion of the Wirral.

It is a historically significant place, with major occurrences dating back to 1690, when William III set sail from the town of Hyle or High-lake.

Much has changed in the Wirral coastal town over the years; now, the area is home to a bustling bar and restaurant scene, but we wanted to know what qualities made Hoylake ‘the place to be’ in the past.

“Hoylake had everything you could want for from being a kid to becoming a pensioner and even more regrettably all gone,” local resident Peter Dixon told The Washington Newsday.

Some things have been consigned to history, whether it’s locations that no longer exist or events that won’t take place in 2021.

We invited members of the community, both past and present, to tell us about the aspects of Hoylake that they miss.

Here are the top six sites that Hoylake residents miss.

Baths in Hoylake

The lido on the promenade in Hoylake opened in June 1913 and was refurbished for £25,000 in the late 1920s, reopening in 1931.

Hoylake Baths was closed by the council in 1976 after storm damage, but it was reopened by the Hoylake Pool Trust.

The baths were closed six years later due to harsh weather and a lack of finance, and they were dismantled in 1984.

Many of the town’s early citizens have fond memories of the bath.

After spending ‘almost every school vacation and weekend’ there, Helen Britton told The Washington Newsday that the baths hold’special memories with pals.’

“It’s such a shame they were demolished,” Jo Howard said.

“The baths attracted people from all over the world to Hoylake. It was fantastic for Hoylake’s stores and companies.” Many people complained about how cold the baths were almost often, but it didn’t stop the community.

