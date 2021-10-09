Losses of Giant Sequoias in California’s KNP Complex Fire have been described as “heartbreaking.”

According to an authority, wildfires burning throughout Northern California may have killed hundreds of enormous sequoia trees that grow naturally in the Sierra Nevada. According to the Associated Press, Christy Brigham, the Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks’ head of resource management and science, called the potential loss “heartbreaking.”

The KNP Complex Fire, which started on September 9 after a lightning strike, has burnt through 15 of the parks’ giant sequoia groves, according to Brigham. The impact of the fire on the trees varied, with most groves seeing low- to medium-intensity burns, which Brigham said many of the trees had evolved to withstand.

According to the Associated Press, two of the groves appeared to have been attacked by a high-intensity fire capable of shooting flames up to 100 feet high. According to Brigham, the flames have the potential to scorch the canopies of the rising trees, putting them at risk of exploding into flames “like a horrific Roman candle.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Over 2,000 firefighters fought the wildfire in often hazardous terrain. The National Park Service claimed that four individuals working on the fire were hurt when a tree fell on them on Wednesday afternoon.

The four were taken to hospitals, and the report stated that “while the injuries are significant, they are in stable condition.” It didn’t go into any further information.

After burning 134 square miles (347 square kilometers) of forest, the KNP Complex fire was barely 11 percent contained. The flames have been slowed by cooler weather, and forecasts predict that the area may experience some light rain on Friday.

Two charred trees fell in Giant Forest, which is home to roughly 2,000 sequoias, including the world’s largest tree by volume, the General Sherman Tree. The most notable trees, however, appeared to have survived, and Brigham stated that the grove appeared to be mostly intact.

Firefighters have gone to great lengths to protect the gigantic sequoias, including wrapping fire-resistant material around their bases, raking and cleaning grass around them, installing sprinklers, and dousing some with water or fire retardant gel.

The full scope of the devastation, though, will not be known for months, according to Brigham. Firefighters are still safeguarding trees, homes, and lives, or they can’t reach hilly, remote areas safely. This is a condensed version of the information.