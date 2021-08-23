Los Angeles Police say a driver plowed through a COVID vaccine clinic, hitting a worker on purpose.

Authorities told local media sites that a worker at a COVID-19 immunization facility in northern Los Angeles County was hurt on Saturday after a vehicle drove into the clinic and hit them.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the incident occurred in the late afternoon, sometime after 4:30 p.m.

The immunization clinic that was disrupted was located on the 22900 block of Market Street in Newhall, a neighborhood in Santa Clarita, California.

According to local news station KTLA, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was called to the clinic after the vehicle drove into the area. The truck not only hit the clinic worker, but it also knocked over signs and traffic cones that had been set up in the area.

According to investigators, the injured worker was struck by one of the vehicle’s side mirrors and had minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

Authorities suspect the driver, who has not been named, intentionally struck the worker.

The vehicle departed the area after striking the worker and fled the scene. It’s unclear whether the driver knew the worker who was hurt.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the immunization clinic was closed after the incident.

The department issued a statement saying, “We are devastated by this awful occurrence, and our thoughts and prayers are with the person harmed.” “While the inquiry is ongoing, public health is cooperating with local authorities, and the immunization station has been closed.”

According to the sheriff’s department, the incident was being investigated as an assault with a deadly weapon on Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, the driver has not been publicly identified or located. According to KTLA, police are looking for a dark gray sedan and are asking anyone with information about the event to contact them.

The suspect was described as a man in his 60s with short gray hair and a weight of around 200 pounds, according to authorities. At the time of the event, the male was said to be wearing sunglasses and a polo shirt.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station was contacted for comment but did not respond in time for publication.