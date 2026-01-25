Los Angeles Charity Leader Arrested for $23 Million Fraud Scheme

Alexander Soofer, the head of a South Los Angeles charity, was arrested on federal fraud charges on a brisk Friday morning in January 2026. Federal authorities allege that Soofer diverted millions of dollars intended for homeless services to fund his lavish lifestyle, sparking renewed concern over the oversight of Los Angeles’ homelessness programs.

Charity Misused Funds for Personal Gain

Soofer, 42, was the executive director of Abundant Blessings, a nonprofit based in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South L.A. The charity, which received over $23 million in government funding from 2018 to 2025, was contracted to provide shelter, meals, and supportive services to homeless individuals. However, federal prosecutors allege that Soofer misappropriated at least $10 million of the charity’s funds to finance extravagant personal expenses, including private jet travel, luxury shopping, and even the purchase of a $7 million mansion in Westwood.

Abundant Blessings had agreements with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) to support more than 600 people living on the streets of South Los Angeles. The contracts required the charity to provide three nutritious meals a day. Yet, reports from residents and investigations revealed that the meals were often substandard, consisting of instant ramen, canned beans, and microwaved breakfast bars. In July 2025, Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia publicly criticized the charity for serving poor-quality food, an issue that eventually drew attention to broader concerns about corruption within the city’s homelessness programs.

Prosecutors allege that Soofer used the funds to finance a lavish lifestyle. He is accused of spending millions on luxury vacations, including stays at the Maui resort featured in HBO’s “The White Lotus,” as well as private school tuition for his children, designer clothing, and high-rolling nights in Las Vegas casinos. Soofer allegedly wired $475,000 to purchase a vacation home in Greece, funded extensive renovations to his mansion, and bought a $125,000 Range Rover, which was seized during his arrest.

Covering His Tracks

To conceal his actions, Soofer reportedly submitted fraudulent invoices, using the names and logos of legitimate businesses to make his transactions appear legitimate. He also claimed that Abundant Blessings had a legitimate board of directors, but several of the board members were either nonexistent or unaware of the charity’s operations. When questioned by LAHSA investigators, Soofer falsely insisted that the board was aware of how funds were being spent.

A particularly human element of the case emerged when Soofer’s bookkeeper, a Filipino immigrant working for minimum wage and overstaying her student visa, was approached by the FBI. Authorities also uncovered that Soofer and his wife paid themselves six-figure salaries while allegedly siphoning money meant for the homeless.

“This is a clear example of individuals misusing taxpayer dollars for self-enrichment,” said Bill Essayli, First Assistant U.S. Attorney, at a press conference following Soofer’s arrest. “Instead of going to the most vulnerable, this money went to fund a lavish lifestyle.” The FBI’s Akil Davis echoed this sentiment, adding that Soofer’s actions demonstrated a blatant disregard for “the laws of our country.”

Legal Consequences and Broader Fallout

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has brought its own charges against Soofer, including felony counts of conflict of interest, offering false evidence, and forgery related to the fraudulent contracts between LAHSA and Abundant Blessings. If convicted, Soofer could face up to 20 years in federal prison, in addition to over 17 years in state prison for related offenses. He is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Santa Ana.

The arrest is part of a broader crackdown on fraud within Los Angeles’ homelessness programs. The Homelessness Fraud and Corruption Task Force, a joint effort by the FBI, IRS, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has already led to two other arrests in the past year, with over two dozen investigations still ongoing. Prosecutors suggest the Soofer case is just the beginning.

The case has also sparked difficult questions about oversight in the city’s homelessness response. Despite numerous complaints about poor service, it remains unclear why the City of Los Angeles did not conduct more rigorous audits of Abundant Blessings. Billions of dollars have been allocated to combat homelessness, but cases like this raise serious concerns about where the money is actually going.

As the investigation continues, many in Los Angeles are hoping that the scandal will lead to more effective accountability and, ultimately, meaningful improvements in the city’s efforts to address homelessness. The Soofer case serves as a painful reminder that even the most well-intentioned programs can be undermined by greed and a lack of oversight.