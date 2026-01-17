Lorry Fire Causes M25 Chaos, Disrupts Traffic for Hours

Motorway Shutdown in Hertfordshire Leads to Long Delays

Severe traffic disruption hit the M25 in Hertfordshire on January 16, 2026, after a major lorry fire led to the complete closure of the motorway in both directions between junctions 25 (Waltham Cross) and 24 (Potters Bar). The fire, which ignited just after midday, forced emergency services into action as they worked to extinguish the blaze and manage the chaos that ensued.

The London Fire Brigade received the first emergency call at 12:55 PM, with plumes of smoke visible from miles away. Firefighters quickly responded, and multiple engines from both the London Fire Brigade and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the scene. The fire consumed the lorry completely, creating a major hazard for both drivers and emergency crews. At least 15 calls were made to emergency services, alerting them to the severity of the incident.

The closure of the M25 led to long queues of traffic, with delays initially estimated at 45 minutes. As the situation worsened, the delays extended to over an hour, affecting both local commuters and travelers heading through Essex into Hertfordshire. Traffic monitoring services, including INRIX, reported significant congestion stretching back to junction 26 for Waltham Abbey and junction 22 (London Colney) in the clockwise direction.

Efforts to Clear the Scene and Divert Traffic

Emergency teams, led by Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, worked diligently to put out the flames and secure the safety of motorists trapped in the traffic. The fire was eventually brought under control, but recovery efforts were complicated by a fluid spill on the road surface, which required inspection before the area could be deemed safe for vehicles to pass. The burnt-out lorry also posed a challenge for recovery, blocking the carriageway and requiring specialized equipment to remove it. No timeline for the removal was provided by authorities.

To ease the flow of traffic, National Highways set up diversion routes for drivers heading both clockwise and anticlockwise. The recommended routes took motorists off the M25 and onto nearby roads such as the A10 and A406 North Circular, rejoining the M25 at different junctions. National Highways urged travelers to allow extra time or find alternative routes, as delays continued throughout the afternoon.

Despite the dramatic nature of the incident, with firefighters working under thick smoke and long lines of vehicles, there were no reported injuries. Social media posts showed images of the scene, with one notable picture capturing a fluid flowing across the tarmac, sparking speculation but later confirmed to be non-combustible.

The incident, which occurred during the busy afternoon period, led to frustration among drivers, many of whom were stuck for hours. One motorist shared their experience, stating, “You never expect something like this to happen on your journey home. One minute you’re cruising, the next you’re stuck for hours watching smoke rise ahead.”

As recovery work continued into the evening, authorities praised the swift response of emergency services and reminded drivers to remain patient as the motorway was gradually cleared. By the end of the day, the M25 returned to its usual flow, but the incident served as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of road travel.