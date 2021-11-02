Lorraine’s sly remark in the ‘hug’ argument left the Good Morning Britain hosts dumbfounded.

Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid hosted Tuesday’s edition of the ITV news series.

After world leaders were seen greeting one another with elbow bumps at the COP26 in Glasgow, one of the subjects debated on the most recent episode was if it was the correct time to handshake and hug again.

Rustie Lee, a well-known television chef, joined Dr. Hilary Jones on the show to discuss if it was safe to embrace again.

The 72-year-old entertainer stated that she believes now is the appropriate time to embrace one another because we all need to de-stress.

“We’ve all been through such a difficult time,” she remarked. We all require contact from birth, and it is beneficial to our health.

“We’ve all received the shots, so we’ll need hugs to get through this.” People are designed to be touched physically.” Dr. Hilary Jones, on the other hand, advised against hugging because the pandemic is still ongoing.

“I enjoy a hug just as much as the next person,” he reasoned, “but it’s dangerous to do so right now.”

“We’ve had a thousand people die in the last week, 7,000 hospitalizations, and 40,000 cases a day up until October 26.”

“When you hug someone, you’re in close quarters with them and breathing their air.”

Susanna Reid expressed concern about the data before moving on to Lorraine Kelly, who was opening her show, which aired after Good Morning Britain.

When she entered into the conversation with a provocative remark, though, the hosts burst out laughing.

“I’m Scottish,” Lorraine joked. When someone tries to hug us, we become stiff. “Not in a nice way,” says the narrator. Richard and Susanna burst out laughing at the remark.

“Lorraine, I adore it,” Susanna said.