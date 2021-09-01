Lorraine viewers adore Mila, who is causing havoc in the studio.

Mila Sneddon captured the nation’s attention last year after a photo of her kissing her father through a window went viral.

Mila is currently getting chemotherapy for blood cancer, and her father, Scott, was forced to leave the family home during the lockdown last year in order to keep her safe while he worked.

Linda, Scott and Mila’s mother, published the photo on Facebook, and it quickly went viral, with over 37,000 shares.

Mila and Linda are now starting a new campaign called “Scoot in September” to help raise awareness of blood cancer in youngsters, and they spoke about it on Lorraine today.

Mila and Lorraine Kelly scooted into the studio before Lorraine took a breathless seat and Mila proceeded to scoot around.

Lorraine asked Mila, who replied, “How are you?” Mila quickly joined her mother on the sofa to speak with the Scottish host, and Lorraine asked her, “How are you?” Mila replied, “Good.”

Lorraine, 61, then asked Mila’s mother, Linda, how they came up with the campaign’s idea, to which she said, “We came up with the idea a few of months ago as youngsters receiving chemotherapy often struggle with mobility challenges.”

“We had shortened Achilles, leg problems, spasms, and other things like that, and we thought physiotherapy treatments were great, but Mila found scooting to be more useful, and she loves it.”

Lorraine then went on to discuss Mila’s meeting with Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, and questioned her, “The last time we spoke, you’d just met a princess.” You’d met Kate Middleton, right?

“Did you say anything to her?” You requested that she wear pink.”

Mila responded with a witty remark, “And she wore pink.”

Lorraine inquired if Mila would be returning to school this week, but the youngster got distracted by what she saw behind the camera and told her mother, “I saw a Barbie Campervan.”

“We’ll talk about that later,” Lorraine promptly said.

Mila and her mother continued their conversation with Lorraine, with Mila being her cheeky little self, making funny faces at the camera and singing to herself, before being shocked by the Scottish host. “The summary has come to an end.”