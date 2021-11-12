Lorraine Kelly was humiliated after a wardrobe malfunction during an appearance on The Wanted.

On today’s episode of her renowned ITV show, the 61-year-old interviewed The Wanted.

As they released their new album today, the boy band discussed their pop comeback after a seven-year break.

Last month, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker, and Nathan Sykes reunited on stage for a charity event organized by Tom, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor last year.

Fans were ecstatic as the band discussed their plans for a massive arena tour in 2022.

Lorraine Kelly, on the other hand, was in fits of laughter as she closed the interview with an apology following a wardrobe malfunction due to the thrill of her comeback.

“Listen, I’m very sorry,” she joked. “I’m very sorry about that,” my top button popped with delight. On a morning like this, you young boys don’t need it.” Lorraine’s pink and black dress was being buttoned when the camera cut back to her, and the band burst out laughing.

“I noticed,” Jay replied. It’s also right in front of my eyes.” “We do!” Tom joked in response to Lorraine’s remarks. It’s incredible.” “You’re a tonic!” Jay added, with a Scottish accent. Lorraine was embarrassed by the situation and closed the interview by saying, “Thank you both,” before correcting herself and saying, “Thank you everyone.”