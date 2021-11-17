Lorraine Kelly poses for a rare photo with her husband.

Lorraine Kelly, of ITV, wished her husband a happy birthday with a poignant post that included a rare photo of him.

The 61-year-old TV host posted a lovely selfie of the couple amid a snowy backdrop with penguins.

As they cosied up for the camera, the two wore identical caps and appeared quite happy.

Gino D’ACampo of This Morning ‘crosses the line’ with a shocking statement.

She captioned the photo as follows: “My better half’s birthday is today! I don’t know what I’d do without him because he’s witty, cheeky, and loyal.” an emoji of a heart

“Love this,” remarked Cat Deeley, while Dr. Amir Khan, Lorraine’s GP, simply said, “Happy birthday Steve!”

Lorraine and Steve Smith have been married for 29 years.

Instagram

Lorraine met Steve, aged 61, while working on TV-am in the 1980s, and the couple now lives together in Buckinghamshire after migrating from Dundee to be closer to Lorraine’s employment.

Steve is a cameraman, and the pair has a daughter, Rosie, who is 27 years old.

They married in a small, traditional ceremony in 1992.

The Scottish actress met her future husband while he was working as a cinematographer on one of her early productions, and she believes she knew he was “The One” right away.

When Steve stepped into the office, Lorraine said she thought, “That’ll do, I’m having that,” and the rest was history.