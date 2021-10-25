Lorraine Kelly discusses her sex life with her husband after he told her that she needed assistance.

Lorraine Kelly, of ITV, has spoken up about how hormonal replacement therapy (HRT) has helped her with her sex life after menopause.

After her spouse of nearly 30 years, Steve Smith, told her she needed help, the 61-year-old reached out to co-star Dr Hilary Jones.

She described her menopause symptoms as follows: “I didn’t have heat sweats, but I started having sleepless nights in my late forties and was becoming depressed. I was exhausted and easily irritated. I was plagued by debilitating anxiety. I couldn’t place myself.” Google Maps Street View captured a woman in an X-rated posture. Lorraine claims that since beginning treatment, she has felt more like herself, and that it has also improved her in the bedroom.

The host discussed her sex life, saying: “In that regard, HRT aided me in keeping things moving along smoothly. Even if you decide not to use HRT, there are other options.” She said that the majority of women are misdiagnosed and “loaded up on antidepressants.” Lorraine asserted: “HRT is fantastic. Twice a week, I apply a patch to my buttocks.

“I felt better within two weeks of starting it.”

The single mother said she didn’t mind “closing the chapter” on her reproductive years.

She stated, ” “Rosie, my daughter, was a blessing in my life. We had hoped to have more children but were unable to do so. As a result, the loss of fertility didn’t affect me as much.

“I tried to look at it in a good light – it’s normal to move on to the next stage of life. There’s a sense of liberation in that.” Her ex-cameraman spouse and she are planning a trip to Mongolia or Greenland to mark their 30th wedding anniversary.