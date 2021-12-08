Lorraine Kelly and Phil Redmond, creator of Brookside, will receive Queen’s honours.

Lorraine Kelly, a well-known soap creator, and a well-known scientist are among those expected to receive royal honours at Windsor Castle.

Kelly, who has been a fixture on morning television for decades, has been awarded a CBE for his contributions to broadcasting, journalism, and philanthropy.

Meanwhile, Sir Phil Redmond, the creator of Grange Hill, Brookside, and Hollyoaks, will be knighted for his contribution to regional broadcasting and the arts.

Professor Tim Spector will receive an OBE for his contributions to the Covid-19 response.

During the epidemic, the professor of genetic epidemiology at Kings College London has become a well-known name and face, directing the Covid Symptom Study app, which allows people to share health data with researchers and the NHS to help them better understand the virus.

Ruth Saunders, 105, from Newbury, Berkshire, is also being recognized for her services to charity during the pandemic, having walked a marathon to raise money for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

The UK ambassador to China, Dame Caroline Wilson, has been awarded a damehood for her contributions to British foreign policy.

Today, there will be two ceremonies: one in the morning and one in the afternoon.