Lorraine fans are taken aback by the actress’s true age on Coronation Street.

Lorraine viewers were stunned last week when Harriet Bibby revealed she was much older than the role she plays on Coronation Street.

On the ITV serial, Harriet plays 16-year-old Summer Spellman, who has recently been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

According to Mirror Online, Harriet took up the role of Summer last year from Matilda Freeman, who played Billy’s adoptive daughter from 2017 until 2020.

Lorraine asked her, “What age are you in real life?” after she told her about her current plot.

“I am 23,” she stated.

“You seem younger, which is fantastic!” Lorraine exclaimed. She’s 16, isn’t she? But, because of the narratives she’s going through, I believe you’ll need that level of maturity to deal with it, since she’s been through a lot in her young life!”

“She has, she’s actually quite a wise girl and she’s fairly mature with the way Billy has raised her,” Harriet remarked. She’s probably a lot wiser than I am! So it’s not too much of a leap for me to play her.”

Fans were taken aback when she revealed her age, with some even believing she was younger than her role.

“23???,” one person wrote on Twitter. I was thinking 13 #lorraine.”

While another commented: “23! I’m still like #lorraine.”

This week, Summer took Billy and Todd out for Father’s Day lunch at the Bistro but ended up making an excuse to return back home to do revision.

Billy was worried about Summer and when he and Billy got back to the flat, they discovered that Summer had collapsed after a dizzy spell.

After taking her to the hospital, Summer was left devastated after being diagnosed with type one diabetes.

Speaking about the storyline Harriet said: “A lot of people have heard of diabetes but I actually I don’t think a lot of people know what it actually is and what actually happens to your body, because I know I didn’t when we started discussing this storyline.

"I go, 'alright she gets diabetes but what actually is it?' So when she's diagnosed you have this huge hit of, 'oh right I've got this lifelong condition that.