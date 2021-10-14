Loris Karius sends a message to “fools on the internet” and explains Liverpool’s mood in the locker room.

Loris Karius, Liverpool’s goalkeeper, is in the final year of his contract, but hasn’t played in the first team since the Champions League final in Kyiv.

The Reds were comfortably defeated by Real Madrid, and the goalkeeper was chastised in the aftermath of the game.

The 28-year-old is still on the outskirts at Anfield, having spent time on loan at Besiktas and Union Berlin in recent years. He is looking for a chance to go on in pursuit of first-team action.

However, he has stated that he is grateful for the support he received from fans following the 2018 final.

“I had a lot of amazing encounters,” she says “Fabrizio Romano was informed via Twitch.

“It’s difficult to choose just one. You will never forget your first game at Anfield; it was truly unforgettable.

“Even if you’ve never played there as a tourist before, it’s something amazing; I arrived when I was 22, 23 years old.

“Also, despite everything that happened in 2018, the first time I returned to Anfield, they [the supporters]gave me a standing ovation and cheered for me.”

‘It was fantastic to witness that; there may be some knuckleheads on the internet, but the true Liverpool supporters are always behind you.’

“You’ll Never Walk Alone,” as the adage goes, and as a player, you may be assured that they will always support you no matter what.”

With Alisson as the starting goalkeeper and Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian vying for backup spots, Liverpool has a lot of competition in the goalkeeping department.

However, Karius has lauded Liverpool’s team spirit under Jurgen Klopp, admitting that there are no ‘bad emotions’ among the squad.

“I think the days of goalkeepers truly hating each other are over, if you think of [Oliver] Kahn and [Jens] Lehmann,” he concluded.

“I don’t think it’s as awful as it used to be, but this group, I can only say is a bunch of fantastic people.”

“We get along pretty well in the dressing room, we laugh together in the locker room, we work hard together, we push each other, and there’s no bad blood between us.”

“However, I believe it is what this squad and Liverpool are all about, about the.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”