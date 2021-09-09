Lori Vallow will be sent to a mental institution for 180 days because the judge deems her unable to stand trial.

Lori Vallow, the mother accused of killing her two children in a high-profile case, has been ordered to remain in an Idaho psychiatric facility.

According to the Associated Press, District Judge Steven Boyce declared Wednesday that Vallow is still not mentally competent to stand trial and ordered her to spend another 180 days in the state mental institution.

Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, who allegedly held apocalyptic cultist views, are charged with many counts of murder conspiracy and first-degree murder, among other charges.

According to the East Idaho News, Vallow’s children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, were discovered in shallow graves in 2020 after going missing.

Daybell was committed to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on June 8 after a mental health expert determined she was not able to stand trial, according to the East Idaho News. Boyce requested a progress report on her condition last month after receiving letters requesting that her commitment be prolonged.

During the Zoom hearing, Chad Daybell appeared with his attorney, John Prior, to consider postponing his November trial.

According to Boyce, the prosecution and defense must continue exchanging evidence and a change of venue hearing must be held.

According to the indictment, the complicated case began in 2018 when Chad and Lori Daybell—both still married to other people—began promoting their apocalyptic religious belief system.

Lori Daybell was arrested on an Idaho warrant in Hawaii in 2020.

Lori Daybell is charged in Arizona with murder conspiracy in connection with the death of her prior husband. Alex Cox, Lori Daybell's brother, shot and killed Charles Vallow in the name of self-defense. Cox later died of an illness, according to police.