Lori Lightfoot’s feud with Chicago cops over the vaccine mandate is heating up.

Lori Lightfoot, the mayor of Chicago, has sought an injunction against the city police union and its president after the leader urged officers to ignore the city’s vaccine reporting mandate.

Lightfoot said she filed the complaint against the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 and its president, John Catanzara, “for engaging in, supporting, and inciting a work stoppage or strike” in a statement released Friday morning.

NEWS: Yesterday, @chicagosmayor authorized the city's law department to file a Complaint for Injunctive Relief against the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 and its President John Catanzara for participating in, supporting, and inciting a work stoppage or strike. 15th of October, 2021 "President Catanzara has repeatedly misled our police officers by lying about the policy's standards and erroneously claiming that if officers are insubordinate and fail to obey a City and Department instruction or order, there would be no ramifications," Lightfoot said.

Catanzara stated cops should ignore an obligation to fill out information about their immunization status in an online city vaccine portal by Friday in a video posted on Tuesday and originally reported by the Chicago Sun-Times.

“I’ve made my position on the vaccine quite clear,” he added, “but I don’t feel the city has the ability to require that to anyone, let alone medical history information.”

Catanzara predicted that if a “significant percentage of our members” failed to provide the city with their personal immunization information, Chicago’s police force would be reduced to half or less over the weekend.

He stated, "That is entirely due to the mayor's refusal to bend from her firm line." He claimed that the city couldn't "sustain a police department manpower at 50% or less for more than seven days without something buckling." He clarified that his letter was not a "call for a strike" or a "job action." Lightfoot stated in her statement that instructing police officers not to comply with the city's vaccine status reporting obligation, and "predicting that more