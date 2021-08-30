Lori Lightfoot, the mayor of Chicago, is “very concerned” about a white cop’s encounter with a black woman.

The event was captured on film by a bystander and is now being investigated by Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability. According to a law firm representing Brown, the video shows Nikkita Brown strolling her dog in a lakeside park when an officer approaches her just after midnight, reportedly for being in the park after it closed. The officer “violently” struck Brown “for absolutely no cause,” according to the office.

Brown is then seen walking away from the cop, who pursues her and appears to try to confiscate her phone. Brown cries, “Let go!” and fights to break away from the cop, who appears to grab her.

Brown’s attorneys stated in a statement that he tried to tackle her while grabbing her body and screaming for help. “This unprovoked attack lasts about two minutes, during which Ms. Brown’s phone is knocked from her hands and she is thrown from her shoes.”

Brown’s lawyers claim the encounter turned aggressive and was “clearly an instance of racial profiling.”

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability in Chicago began an inquiry on Sunday.

Brown can be seen on video scooping up her phone from the ground before walking away with her dog when she is finally free. Brown’s lawyers claim she came home, dialed 911, and filed a report with a sergeant, though she has yet to get a copy of the report.

They claim the confrontation was racially motivated, pointing out that there were several other people in the park that night, including a group of around four white people strolling behind Brown.

Brown is suffering from “emotional damage” as a result of the “brutal, unprovoked, and unlawful” arrest, according to the attorneys. This is a condensed version of the information.