Lori Lightfoot claims that Chicago retailers aren’t doing enough to combat shoplifting.

Lori Lightfoot, the mayor of Chicago, has accused businesses of failing to take appropriate precautions to avoid becoming victims of crime.

Lightfoot expressed her disappointment with establishments on Michigan Avenue, a prominent shopping and tourism destination, during a crime summit on Monday at the University of Illinois in Chicago. She claimed they were not prioritizing security or taking appropriate precautions to prevent theft.

“I’m concerned that some of the stores downtown on Michigan Avenue are not doing more to take safety and make it a priority,” Lightfoot said. For example, there are still shops who refuse to implement security plans in their establishments.

“Checking to see whether their cameras are working, locking up their inventory at night, and chaining high-end luggage.” These purses appear to be attracting a large number of organized retail theft groups.” The Chicago Mayor’s Office has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

Rob Karr, President and CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, refuted Lightfoot’s assertions. He told Fox Business that it was inaccurate to say that retailers should do more to protect their customers.

“The comments that shops should do more are regrettably incorrect,” he stated. I believe it overlooks the fact that stores spend hundreds of millions of dollars on security every year.

“We’re not going to enclose the entire business in glass cases or keep it locked up.” That isn’t how retail works. We must tread carefully. “I don’t believe the mayor wants armed guards in every store.” Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, addressed the recent rash of smash-and-grab thefts in major U.S. cities on Tuesday. Psaki was asked by Fox News to reply to Lightfoot’s statements as well as remarks by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who questioned if such crimes were widespread.

She stated that the White House “doesn’t agree” and that the Biden administration was dedicated to collaborating with the Justice Department and the FBI in order to provide resources to local police forces to combat smash-and-grab offenses.

"We've seen some of these incredibly horrible footage of retail theft," she said. State and municipal officials, such as [California] Governor Gavin Newsom, have labeled this a.