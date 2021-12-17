Lorenzo Insigne has a ‘beautiful’ Champions League final wish for Liverpool.

Lorenzo Insigne of Napoli believes a Champions League final between Liverpool and Manchester City would be “ideal.”

In recent years, the 30-year-old has faced both clubs in the Champions League knockout stages, but the Serie A club has just qualified for the Europa League this season.

Insigne would want to see the Premier League duo face off in May in Saint Petersburg, where they are battling for the crown this season.

Last season, Pep Guardiola’s side made it to the final but were defeated 1-0 by English rivals Chelsea, but the Napoli captain acknowledged they are a team he ‘always likes to watch.’

“In Italy, tactics are more important than in England or Spain, therefore foreigners find it difficult to fit in when they first arrive in Serie A,” he told Italian magazine Undici.

“I don’t miss a football match on TV, but if I had to buy a ticket to a Champions League final, I would do it.”

“Manchester City is a team that I always like watching; Guardiola’s play has been unmissable since his time at Barcelona.”

“For me, the ideal final would be [Manchester City] versus Liverpool.”

In the round of 16, Jurgen Klopp’s team will face Inter Milan, while City will face Sporting Lisbon.

If the two teams make it to the final, it will be the third all-English final in four years, following Liverpool’s victory over Tottenham in 2019.