Lord Hall: If the BBC had known the truth about Panorama, it would not have rehired Bashir.

Martin Bashir would not have been rehired by the BBC if the manner in which he acquired his Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales had been known at the time, according to former BBC director-general Lord Tony Hall.

In 2016, Bashir was allowed to return to the BBC as a religious affairs correspondent, and in 2018, he was promoted to religion editor.

Lord Hall said he didn’t want to second-guess people in charge of the employment process when testifying before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

Julian Knight, the chairman of the committee, said it was “utterly remarkable” that the BBC would rehire Bashir, and questioned how a “knowing liar” could be brought back to the organisation.

“If we had known then what we know today, he would not have been rehired,” Lord Hall stated.

“A cynic would argue the process was fully constructed so that the result at the end of the day was that Mr Bashir would receive this job,” Tory MP nMr Knight responded.

Lord Dyson’s latest report criticized the journalist’s methods for securing his explosive 1995 interview, including the use of forged bank statements.

Lord Hall, who served as director-general of the BBC from April 2013 to August 2020 and headed a 1996 internal investigation into Bashir, began the meeting by expressing his regret for the “harm caused” to the royal family and the two princes.

“At the core of this, I trusted a journalist, and I gave him a second opportunity, and that trust was misused and misplaced,” he continued.

“I don’t think the words ‘honest and honorable’ look suitable now, 25 years later.”