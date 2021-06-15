Lord Hall expresses his heartfelt condolences to William over the Panorama interview debacle.

Lord Tony Hall, the former BBC director-general, has expressed his “deep regret” for the “pain” caused to the Duke of Cambridge by the Panorama interview incident involving Diana, Princess of Wales.

Following the publication of Lord Dyson’s withering report in May, both William and his brother, the Duke of Sussex, released strongly worded remarks criticizing the techniques used by the BBC journalist to gain his exclusive 1995 interview with the princess.

Lord Hall told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee that he had not talked to William since then to express his regret.

“We did what we thought was proper at the time, not once but twice investigating Martin Bashir,” he stated.

“I have a great deal of respect for the prince; I’ve worked with him on a number of projects in the past, and I’m truly sorry for the pain this has caused him, and I want to be clear about that.”

When asked if he had spoken to the prince, Lord Hall replied, “No, I haven’t; I wanted to have that session with you all before I think about what I’m going to do next.”

Lord Hall, who served as the BBC’s director-general from April 2013 to August 2020, also oversaw a 1996 internal investigation into how Bashir got his explosive interview with Diana.

He confessed that believing the journalist was regretful for his acts and allowing that to affect the final decision was the “wrong judgment.”

“In the end, we came to a judgment about his lack of experience, that he was out of his depth, that he was contrite, and we gave him a second chance,” Lord Hall said when asked why he later reported to the board of governors that Bashir was a “honest and honourable man.”

“We put our faith in him, but it turned out we couldn’t.

“In that light, I see I’m employing phrases that, when examined closely, appear to be incorrect.

“But it was me trying to figure out whether or not I could trust this man.”

Bashir was questioned, according to Lord Hall. (This is a brief piece.)