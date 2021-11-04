Lord Frost will travel to Paris for crucial Brexit negotiations on fisheries.

Lord Frost will meet with Clement Beaune, France’s Europe minister, in Paris to try to resolve a heated disagreement over post-Brexit fishing rights.

France has warned sanctions in response to what it sees as a refusal to grant its trawlers licenses to operate in UK waters.

The UK government claimed that the vast majority of license applications had been approved.

President Emmanuel Macron of France has postponed the deployment of punitive measures until the UK, France, and the European Commission hold talks.

However, the French government has stated that if an agreement cannot be struck, the measures – which may include a ban on British trawlers landing their catches in French ports and harsher customs procedures to stifle cross-Channel trade – will remain “on the table.”

Following his Thursday meeting with Mr. Beaune, Lord Frost will go to Brussels on Friday to meet with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic.

The possibility of penalties, said to government spokesman Gabriel Attal, remains: “We’ll see what comes out of those conversations.”

“As you are aware, the control measures that we announced have been suspended, but all options are on the table, and we may need to execute those actions if we do not reach an agreement,” says the statement.

“We are simply waiting for one thing,” he declared on Wednesday, “for the UK to respect the arrangement that they signed.”

European Union vessels that can show they fished in British waters in at least four of the years from 2012 to 2016 are eligible for a license under the Brexit deal.

A total of 1,831 license applications were received, with 1,793 being granted.

The biggest source of controversy has been for smaller vessels fishing between six and twelve nautical miles from the coast, where 50 applications – all from French vessels – have been received but only 19 have been issued.

Meanwhile, the authorities have released a British trawler that had been held by France due to the crisis in cross-Channel relations.

The scallop dredger Cornelis Gert Jan, registered in Scotland, left Le Havre on Wednesday evening after being imprisoned there since last week, when France accused it of fishing in French waters without a valid license.

After dusk and location, the blue, white, and red trawler departed the quayside. “The summary has come to an end.”