Lord Frost expects that the amount of British cinema and television accessible in the EU will not be limited as a result of Brexit.

The UK government has admitted that it will not be able to prevent the European Union from limiting the quantity of British films and television series available in the bloc, but has urged for “common reason to prevail.”

The EU’s audiovisual media services directive, which requires 30 percent of material on video-on-demand services like Netflix or Amazon Prime to be European, may apply to content produced in the UK.

Lord Frost claimed that the UK attempted to include film and television content in the parameters of the Brexit trade deal, but that it was blocked by the French.

We won’t be able to stop the EU from harming itself and their audience by barring some categories of UK content, but I’m confident that common reason will triumph, and we won’t be in that situation.

According to the Guardian, an EU document presented to diplomats on June 8 stated: “The high availability of UK content in video on demand services, as well as the privileges granted by the qualification as European works, can result in a disproportionate presence of UK content within the European video on demand quota, preventing a larger variety of European works (including from smaller countries or regions) from being available.”

According to the newspaper, the European Commission has been charged with conducting an impact analysis on the threat British television poses to the EU’s “cultural diversity,” which might be the first step toward acting to reduce the benefits afforded to UK content.

Lord Frost, a member of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, said such a move was still a long way from being EU policy.

“As far as I understand it, all that has happened is that a questionnaire has gone out seeking opinions on this topic, so there is still a long way to go in terms of EU policy,” he told MPs.

“We oppose that; we support the free circulation of audiovisual goods, as well as other goods.

"But, clearly, we can't stop the EU from harming themselves and their viewers by barring some types of UK content, but I'm confident common reason will prevail.