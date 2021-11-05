Lord Frost and Maros Sefcovic discuss post-Brexit disagreements.

As efforts to overcome conflicts over Northern Ireland and fishing rights continue, Brexit Minister Lord Frost will meet with one of Brussels’ top officials.

With the UK and European Union still at odds on the Northern Ireland Protocol, Lord Frost will meet with Maros Sefcovic.

The meeting comes after Lord Frost and France’s Europe minister, Clement Beaune, met on Thursday to try to defuse concerns about post-Brexit fishing licenses in UK seas.

Lord Frost’s meeting with European Commission vice-president Mr Sefcovic in Brussels is expected to center on efforts to close the gap between the two sides on the future of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

To avoid a hard border with Ireland, the protocol essentially retains Northern Ireland inside the EU’s single market for goods, resulting in certain inspections for goods crossing the Irish Sea from the United Kingdom, which has exited the single market.

Because of the issues, Lord Frost claims that the prerequisites for utilizing Article 16 – which allows sections of the accord to be postponed – have been reached.

The United Kingdom also wants the European Court of Justice’s supervision role to be eliminated, which Brussels claims is impossible.

Lord Frost has stated that the protocol’s difficulties will be resolved “one way or another” this autumn.

Senior EU officials are optimistic that Article 16 of the protocol will not be invoked.

Frans Timmermans, the European Commission’s executive vice-president, told ITV’s Peston that Brussels was “bending over backwards” to strike an agreement with the United Kingdom.