Lora Fachie of Liverpool is banking on a telepathic tandem connection to help her win in Tokyo.

Anyone who has ridden a tandem bike knows how important communication is, and Paralympic and world champions Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall have it down pat.

So much so that when discussing their selection for their second Paralympic Games together, they finish each other’s sentences.

Fachie, a Liverpool native, will defend the individual pursuit title she won in the velodrome at Rio with Hall, who serves as her pilot because Fachie is blind.

Fachie was overjoyed to have been chosen, saying, “It’s very thrilling, to be honest, it’s been a long wait.” But I believe we’re both…”

Hall, who was born in Mitcham, picks up where she left off: “We’re both incredibly excited.” Obviously, as it has been for everyone, it has been a long wait, but now that we have been officially confirmed as members of the team, and the season is literally around the corner, we are looking forward to getting down to business.”

Hall and Fachie are two of over 1,000 athletes on UK Sport’s World Class Programme, which allows them to train full-time, work with the top coaches in the world, and take use of cutting-edge technology, research, and medical assistance.

After a year off, the duo stormed to the global time trial crown in Cascais in June, looking to improve on their bronze medal in the event at Rio.

“We started riding together on a training camp in Mallorca in March 2013, and it was a bit by chance,” said Fachie, who is married to fellow para-cyclist Neil Fachie.

“Corrine had come out to ride with Aileen McGlynn, and the team had planned a four-hour group ride the next day the day she arrived.

“I was thinking, that’s a bit of a baptism of fire; you can’t just throw someone who hasn’t been on a tandem into that!”

“So the day before, I offered to jump on a tandem with her for an hour just to show her the ropes and teach her how to start and stop it.”

“We got on great together,” the Merseyside star revealed.

