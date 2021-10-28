Loose Women on ITV was canceled today due to a scheduling conflict.

Fans of ITV’s Loose Women will be upset to learn that their favorite panelists will not be appearing on the show today.

“Thank you so much for your company today,” Christine Lampard said to the crowd at the close of yesterday’s event.

“We won’t be here tomorrow due to the Budget, but we’ll be back on Thursday for more lunchtime hilarity; see you then!”

Passengers are being warned that flight prices are about to skyrocket as a result of a tax review.

Instead of today’s show, at 12:30 p.m., Rishi Sunak will release his second budget of the year, the Autumn Budget for 2021.

This Morning, anchored by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, will also be shortened to make place for the crucial budget statement, according to ITV.

The concert will end 15 minutes sooner than usual, at 12:15 p.m., rather than the usual 12:30 p.m.

Viewers may be just as interested in what the Chancellor has to say and how the budgeting can affect them personally as they are in the latest news and discussion from Loose Women.

He just revealed that the furlough scheme is going to an end, and that Universal Credit users will lose £20 per week.

There has also been announcing of a significant tax increase, with the largest increase in personal taxes in two decades projected.

This includes a 1.25 percent increase in National Insurance to assist fund social care and the NHS. The additional £12.5 billion in NI revenue is projected to benefit the care sector.

Household bills and airline tickets are just a few of the price hikes that will occur when the new budget is implemented, and the Bank of England has warned that inflation might reach 5% by Christmas.