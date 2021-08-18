Loopholes in Abbott’s Mask Mandate Ban: A Texas School District Discovers a Flaw.

The board of directors of the Paris Independent School District (PISD) in Texas has discovered a flaw in Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting mask mandates. To assist protect kids and faculty against COVID-19, the school district has chosen to change its dress code to include masks.

“The board of trustees is worried about the students’ and employees’ health and safety. The board feels that the clothing code can be used to decrease communicable health risks, and as a result, the PISD dress code has been updated to safeguard our children and employees,” according to a statement from the school district.

The district said, “The Texas Governor does not have the jurisdiction to usurp the Board of Trustees’ sole power and obligation to govern and oversee the management of the district’s public schools.”

The district stated, “Nothing in the Governor’s executive order 38 states that he has halted Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code, thus the board has opted to change its dress code according with its statutorial power.”

Last month, Abbott signed an executive order forbidding any “governmental institution, including a county, city, school district, or public health authority” from implementing mask or vaccine mandates.

Violations of the executive order could result in a $1,000 fine. Customers and staff of private enterprises have the right to be required to wear masks.

Even if the person wearing the mask is vaccinated, health officials still advise wearing masks in indoor public spaces to prevent outbreaks.

Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday despite being completely vaccinated. He is currently being treated with monoclonal antibodies and is being held in the governor’s mansion. Abbott has stated that he is in good health and has no symptoms.

“Governor Abbott is in frequent communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that the state government continues to operate effectively and efficiently,” said spokesman Mark Miner, according to The Guardian.