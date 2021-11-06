Looking to Disobey Biden’s Vaccine Mandate for Employees? Here’s What It Might Cost You.

Employers considering defying the Biden Administration’s COVID employee vaccine mandate should think carefully, as there will be significant penalties for those who do so.

Employers with at least 100 employees would be obliged to have their staff completely vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID testing by January 4, according to President Biden. Those that do not comply will face a slew of fines totaling tens of thousands of dollars.

According to a White House press briefing, each employee who violates the mandate will cost an employer $13,653 per infraction, with higher fines of up to $136,532 for “willful violations.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is in charge of enforcing the COVID vaccine mandate for employees.

Employees who choose to undergo COVID testing on a weekly basis will be required to wear a face mask at work. According to OSHA, COVID testing costs will be the employee’s responsibility.

84 million workers are expected to be affected by the vaccine mandate.

According to CBS News, Jim Frederick, deputy assistant secretary of labor at OSHA, believes that the “great majority” of workplaces will be in compliance with the vaccine and testing mandate.

After the rule takes effect, “OSHA predicts that this rule will save thousands of lives and avoid more than 250,000 hospitalizations,” Frederick said in a conference call with reporters on Thursday, according to CBS News. “We know that a lot of workplaces are going to be looking at this and will be implementing it as soon as today.” According to the White House, the mandate will cut the number of eligible unvaccinated Americans by 40%, from around 100 million to slightly over 60 million.

Vaccination mandates are nothing new, Biden said in a statement criticizing the obligation. “We’ve had to live with them for all of our lives because of various ailments.” Workplace safety regulations are also nothing new. Hard hats are required on construction sites, and safety eyewear are required in laboratories. We now have duties to protect people from something that has killed 750,000 Americans as a result of today’s activities.” “I’m urging employers to take action. Businesses now have more power than ever to hasten the end of the pandemic, save lives, and safeguard the economy,” he added.