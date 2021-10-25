Looking for promise in Liverpool’s dilapidated structures.

Liverpool has a well-deserved reputation for being a city with great architecture.

Only London has more listed buildings, with more than 2,400 grade I and grade II structures strewn across the city.

Liverpool boasts several visual splendours, both hidden and in plain sight, ranging from the Neoclassical domination of Lime Street’s entryway to the slick Italian renaissance of The Strand to a flurry of stunning art deco architecture.

Lime Street has evolved into a critical battleground for the city’s future.

However, while much of Liverpool’s architecture makes a statement, a handful of faded treasures have been left inactive and lifeless as the metropolis transforms.

Many of those left behind have been at the center of restoration projects that are progressing or haven’t yet finished, and some are still waiting to be rescued in their entirety.

Here are a few examples of items that could be given new life.

Lime Street has become a sort of cemetery for once-dominant theatres.

The Futurist and The Scala were demolished to make room for a new retail and student housing complex, but the Art Deco ABC cinema has remained on the corner of the city’s famous gateway.

The cinema, which opened in 1931 and closed in 1998, has been vacant since since.

When the two cinemas that faced each other were demolished, contractors Ion revealed intentions to rebuild The ABC.

Unfortunately, these ideas have not materialized, and the ABC remains idle despite being considered for a variety of projects, including an arts or music venue.

Cllr Nick Small of the city center expressed his unhappiness with the building’s lack of a final use in an interview with The Washington Newsday last week.

“The ABC is [Lime Street’s] transforming aspect,” he remarked. I believe it is critical, and restoring it will help to revitalize Lime Street. That’s a bummer that it hasn’t happened.” The Lyceum is another building that many will be familiar with but may not have had the opportunity to visit.

The 25,000 square foot Neoclassical is at the foot of one of the city’s busiest streets. “The summary has come to an end.”