Looking back at Woolies, the low-cost retail behemoth that once ruled the high street.

Woolworths used to be a common sight on any UK high street, with over 800 locations.

Its diverse range of products, which included pick-and-mix sweets, music, stationery, toys, and household essentials like light bulbs, made it a favorite among many generations who grew up with it.

As a result, the collapse of this no-frills retail icon during the 2008 “credit crunch” came as a significant shock.

Woolies, as it was popularly known, was just shy of a century in business at the time, with the first UK store opening in Liverpool in 1909. Its collapse as a presence on the High Street was attributed to a failure to change with the times, as well as decreased sales of physical music.

But, such was the enthusiasm for Woolies, a false story that a small number of stores might reopen spread like wildfire last autumn before being debunked.

The name is presently exclusively used for an online retail store.

In ten sites around Merseyside, we explore at what has taken the place of one of the city’s most popular shopping brands.

Some of the street views may have changed after the list was first prepared in May 2020.

Church Street is a street that runs parallel to Church

On November 5, 1909, the first Woolworths store in the United Kingdom opened on Church Street in Liverpool.

The Woolworths Museum claims that the British Woolworths firm considered Church Street to be its spiritual home, referring to it as “Store One.”

The success of its branch on Church Street and Williamson Street laid the groundwork for everything else that came after.

The store closed in the 1980s, and the structure now serves as the Church Street entry to Liverpool One, which includes a Topshop and L’Occitane at the start of the shopping arcade that connects to Peter’s Lane.

The St. John’s Shopping Centre is a shopping mall in St. John’s

After closing in 2009, the St John’s Shopping Centre branch was converted into a large Aldi store, however it sat dormant for several years.

The famed city-center business catered to an entire generation of sugar-crazed kids.