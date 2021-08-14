Looking back at one of Merseyside’s favorite family-run department stores.

Customers liked one former Merseyside family-run department store for almost a century.

Tyrers was a five-story store on Bridge Street in St Helens that specialized in high-quality men’s and women’s clothes as well as polite customer service.

The department store was a municipal institution that had humble beginnings in the first generation of owners’ homes.

Tyrers was a five-story building with a restaurant, hair salon, and other amenities.

After a 128-year run, the monument was decommissioned in January 2016.

We take a look at Tyrers’ history in the area and why it was so popular with locals in St Helens and beyond in this article.

The company was run by four generations.

With a series of archival pictures, The Washington Newsday looked back at the history of what could have been Merseyside’s last family-run department store in 2015.

The photos depict the iconic store throughout its history, from its beginnings on Liverpool Road to its final site on Bridge Street.

Last year, fourth-generation manager Ali Tyrer told The Washington Newsday how the five-story store, which specializes in high-end men’s and women’s apparel, began modestly in her great-home. grandfather’s

In 1888, when Queen Victoria was on the throne and Jack the Ripper was still on the loose, William Tynsley Tyrer started off with a box of boots and a £50 loan from a friend, she said.

With the support of his family, he began selling shoes from his home on Liverpool Road, eventually transforming it into a men’s outfitter.

Over time, he acquired numerous neighboring homes and erected a massive Tyrers sign across them all.

By 1960, when the council razed the homes on Liverpool Road, her grandfather had taken over the business.

We were also given a quick tour of the shop and its history in 2015.

Tyrers of St Helens is a five-story boutique on Bridge Street that specializes in high-end men's and women's clothes as well as excellent customer service.

It was also one of the few independent department stores in the area.

It was also one of the few independent department stores in the area. “The summary has come to an end.”