Look inside the Boots Beauty Hero Box, which includes £40 worth of complimentary makeup.

When customers spend £20 on chosen cosmetics from Boots, they will receive a free Beauty Hero package.

Over £40 worth of cosmetic products for your face and nails are included in the box, including some classics.

The first is an Essie pale pink nail polish, Color 13 Mademoiselle, which is a charming colour that works for any occasion.

The pale pink colour, as the name suggests, is perfect for a classic French manicure – and looks great even without the white tips.

They also contain Maybelline’s Colossal Go Extreme Mascara, a clump-free formula aimed at enhancing and plumping eyelashes.

Maybelline’s mascara is ideal for creating a dramatic eye look.

However, no eye look is complete without mascara, and the package recognizes this by include a Sleek MakeUP eyeshadow single.

The sparkly purple shade SHUT UP is ideal for a dramatic nighttime look, and the pigmented shadow is touted as “super blendable.”

They haven’t forgotten about bronzer, albeit the CYO Cool As A Coconut Cooling Bronzing Stick comes in the Fair/Medium shade, which is only ideal for paler cosmetic aficionados.

The bronzing stick may be used on both the face and the body, and it has a coconut scent that will make you feel like you’re on vacation.

Two powders, Rimmel London Lasting Radiance Powder Espresso and Rimmel’s Lasting Radiance Finishing Powder, complete the beauty hero appearance by giving your complexion a dewy sheen.

Sleek’s Matte Me Ultra Matte Lipstick in Velvet Slipper is a light lip color with a seamless application that claims you won’t need a second layer.

data-component-data=’ div data-mod=“lazyFactbox” data-component-data=’

“data”: “type”: “factbox”, “id”: “20643963”, “attributes”: “title”:”ASOS introduces new Lush range”, “body”:”

Lush is now available on ASOS.

n

The cosmetics company has expanded and launched a new line. The summary comes to a close.