Look Fantastic and Glossybox have collaborated to create limited-edition beauty boxes.

Lockdown improved our skincare routines, and now we can purchase a lot of goods for a lot less.

When you join a beauty subscription service like Glossybox or Look Fantastic, you’re guaranteed to get some of the hottest, most popular items on the market right now – and the discounts are huge.

Glossybox’s current limited edition box, for example, contains £115 worth of products for just £25 (£30 for non-subscribers).

Other boxes are still available on each website; however, these boxes will not be available for long, so acquire them while you can.

We’ve put together a rundown of what’s inside both boxes.

This summer, treat yourself to some self-care.

Are you seeking for hair that is nourishingly smooth and looks healthier? Take a look at the well-known Moroccanoil recipes. Moroccanoil is the ultimate hair treatment procedure, with tropical smells and nourished strands.

The following items are included in the box:

Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo Light Moroccanoil Treatment Moroccanoil Conditioner (Leave-In) Intense Hydrating Mask by Moroccanoil Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream is a hydrating styling cream by Moroccanoil. Moroccanoil Dry Body Oil

, this limited-edition Beauty Box is on sale for Current Beauty Box subscribers receive £5 off the box to say thank you and new customers can receive £5 off when subscribing.

The Moroccanoil Beauty Box is available at LOOKFANTASTIC.com. Luscious radiance awaits, transport your haircare to tropical bliss this Summer!

It’s officially summer! Whether you’ve got a UK break booked, you’re stay-cationing at home, or our only plans involve lounging about in your garden, everything in this gorgeous is essential to ensure your skin has the best time possible too!

Summer Bag includes:

Filorga NCEF Intensive Sumpreme Multi-Correction Serum Vita Liberta Heavenly Elixir Gradual Tan Skinny Tan Moisturising Tanning Drops Amika Flash Instant Shine Hair Mask Laura Mercier Brightening Powder Figs & Rouge Dew Drops NARS Orgasm Blush Mini Bubble Tea Mango Ice Tea Body Lotion Solv Collagen Capsules Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Skin Milk SPF30 Eyeko Beach Waterproof Mascara Project Lip Prep the Pout Lip Mask

the GLOSSYBOX Summer bag is on sale forand

These are ideal for taking with you wherever you travel – even if that’s only as far as your bathroom!

Housed in a stunning Glossy-pink travel bag, even long after your products inside are all used up, your Summer Bag will keep on meeting your every beauty need!

The GLOSSYBOX Summer Bag is at GLOSSYBOX.com.