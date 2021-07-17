Long-term Covid patients will benefit from a £19.6 million investment in research.

Long Covid sufferers will benefit from £19.6 million in new research programs on the ailment, according to the government.

The National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) has funded a series of 15 new research studies aimed at better understanding the ailment, improving diagnostics, and discovering novel treatments.

According to research from the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and UK Research and Innovation, up to one-third of patients diagnosed with Covid continue to have persistent symptoms months after their first diagnosis.

The new study initiatives will allow experts from throughout the UK to pool their experience in analyzing long-term consequences among persons suffering from them and the health and care workers who support them.

The largest long-term Covid trial to date will recruit almost 4,500 patients with the illness to examine the efficacy of existing medications in treating the long-term symptoms.

For long-term Covid patients, Health Secretary Sajid Javid described the research programs as “life transforming.”

“Long Covid can have catastrophic and debilitating long-term repercussions for thousands of individuals across the UK, making daily life extremely difficult,” he warned.

“This new research is critical for improving diagnosis and therapies, and it will be life-changing for those who are dealing with the virus’s long-term symptoms.

“It will build on our existing support, which includes over 80 long Covid assessment services across England as part of a £100 million expansion of care for those suffering from the condition, as well as more than £50 million invested in research to better understand the long-term effects of the condition.”