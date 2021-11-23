Long-lost Victorian vaults are discovered by Liverpool’s own tomb raider.

In a YouTube series, a Liverpool man has been revealing secret portions of Liverpool and its environs.

George Toohey leads his followers through the city’s hidden gems, including caves, tunnels, and even a secret entrance to the basements beneath Otterspool House.

Otterspool House is a grade II listed building on Otterspool Lane that was built by John Moss in the year 1812.

Otterspool House was demolished in 1931, and all that remains today, or so we thought, is the balustrade that once surrounded the terrace.

George discovered a cave-like entry to the ancient Victorian manor’s cellars, which he believes are the vaults.

The previous park café stood on the ground where the house had stood.

“We got this lead and we went to check it out,” George remarked in the video.

“I first shone my phone torch down, and I just saw a glimmer of something, so I told Eric, ‘there’s some chairs down there,’ and we went back to the car, pulled the torches out, and this is what we saw.”

According to George, the cellar may have been utilized for ‘cold storage’ at the mansion when they were in use.

The two guys discover plastic chairs in the cellar, indicating that they were not the first to discover the opening.

It appears that people have been sneaking into the caved-in cellar for years, as evidenced by a can of Pepsi that looks like artwork from the 1980s and 1990s, as well as what appears to be a recent packet of cigarettes, among other things.

George explains to the viewers that there are sandstone slabs on top of the hole, and they would have no possibility of getting out if the entrance closed in on them.