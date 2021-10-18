‘Long live Colomendy,’ say Scousers, recalling fond recollections and concerns about the famed summer camp.

Scousers have reminisced about their time at a North Wales holiday camp and expressed hope that the site’s problems will be remedied.

The Washington Newsday published a detailed piece this weekend regarding parts of the Colomendy school complex near Mold that raised worries.

For decades, generations of city kids have traveled to enjoy the amenities, which are owned by Liverpool Council.

Concerns have been raised over ‘heartbreaking’ events at a popular vacation camp for Scousers.

Liverpool Councillor Andrew Makinson has been looking into issues with areas of the site, and has posted photos of decaying farm buildings and abandoned things and trash on the property.

He characterized a farm building on the site as a “dumping ground” and stated a number of Grade 2 listed structures at the site have “fallen into decay.”

Denbighshire Council lodged an improvement notice against Liverpool City Council in 2018, seeking remedial measures to fix these ‘at risk’ listed structures, according to Cllr Makinson.

This weekend, our post drew a big response, with many people commenting to express their pleasant recollections of their time spent at Colomendy, as well as their concerns about the current state of the site.

Joanne Norton: I adore this site and the role it played in instilling in me a lifelong passion for walking and being outside. Get a grip, Liverpool City Council.” “Had excellent moments here as a child on school trips, sorry to see,” Lorraine Hawkins remarked. “It’s such a tragedy,” Joanne Bennet added. Colomendy was a genius. There’s so much to do. I recall going to the baths and tuckshop before heading to the hall for the dance. Not to mention all of the enjoyable outdoor activities we used to partake in.” “The memories of this area as a kid shaped me the person I am today,” Andy Powell said. As a teacher, I brought students back here 25 years later, and what it meant to them was everything to me. “Colomendy, long live.” During World War II, Colomendy was used as a camp for evacuee children from Liverpool; following the war, the land was handed to Liverpool Council with a promise that it would be used for the benefit of the city’s children.

The site was given a 30-year lease by Liverpool City Council in 2007. “The summary has come to an end.”