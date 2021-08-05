Long Covid instances have reached 945,000 patients who have been suffering from symptoms for months.

According to the Office of National Statistics, over the last four weeks, an estimated 945,000 persons have reported symptoms of extended covid.

Twenty percent of people who are suffering said their day-to-day activities are “extremely limited.”

According to the statistics, 88 percent of persons with lengthy covid say they first got coronavirus at least 12 weeks ago, and another 40% believe they contracted it more than a year ago.

Symptoms disrupted 611,000 people’s daily activities, accounting for more than 64% of those with self-reported lengthy covid.

According to the Mirror, roughly 19 percent stated their ability to carry out day-to-day operations had been “significantly hindered.”

The Office of National Statistics issued figures this morning that cover the period from Sunday, July 4th, 2021 to Sunday, July 4th, 2021.

They’re down slightly from the last report, which looked at data from the four weeks leading up to Sunday, June 6, when 962,000 cases of long covid were reported.

Long covid was more frequently self-reported by women aged 35 to 69, who are female, live in the poorest areas, work in health or social care, or had another health condition or handicap.

Fatigue (56%) is the most prevalent symptom, followed by shortness of breath (41%), muscle cramps (31%), and loss of smell (31%). (30 percent ).