Long Covid affects nearly one million people in the United Kingdom.

According to recent data, nearly one million people in the UK were suffering from Long Covid symptoms last month.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), 970,000 persons indicated they had been affected by long-term covid for at least four weeks.

380,000 of those surveyed claimed they had been experiencing symptoms for more than a year.

According to the estimations, 1.5 percent of the population had Long Covid symptoms in the week ending August 1, with 817,000 persons reporting that they first infected Coronavirus more than 12 weeks ago.

The prevalence of self-reported lengthy COVID was highest in adults aged 35 to 69 years, females, people living in the most impoverished regions, those working in health or social care, and those with another activity-limiting health condition or disability, according to the ONS analysis.

Fatigue was the most common Long Covid symptom, according to the ONS, with 58 percent reporting it.

Shortness of breath (42 percent), muscle discomfort (32 percent), and difficulty concentrating were the next most prevalent complaints (31 percent ).

Two-thirds of those who stated they were suffering from Long Covid said it was limiting their ability to carry out daily tasks.

Long Covid instances have also increased among under-16s, according to the research, with 38,000 young individuals self-reporting the condition.

This is up from 34,000 in the four weeks leading up to July 4th.

Patients should contact their doctor if they are concerned about their symptoms four weeks or longer after testing positive for Covid-19, according to the NHS.