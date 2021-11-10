Lone Survivor’s Roommate Gives Surprising Testimony in the Rittenhouse Shooting

On Wednesday, the roommate of Gaige Grosskreutz, the lone survivor of last year’s massacre in Kenosha, Wisconsin, testified in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, verifying Grosskreutz’s narrative and contradicting his own previous comments.

Rittenhouse’s defense team put Grosskreutz’s old roommate, Jacob Marshall, to the stand on the eighth day of the trial.

Grosskreutz had lived with Marshall for three months before being shot in the bicep by Rittenhouse’s AR-15 on August 25, 2020.

Marshall was questioned by defense attorney Corey Chirafisi about a Facebook post he wrote after seeing his roommate in the hospital.

Marshall claimed in the blog post that Grosskreutz’s “one regret was not killing the kid,” referring to Rittenhouse.

Grosskretuz testified during the prosecution’s case that he never made such a statement.

Marshall was called by the defense in the hopes of refuting Grosskretuz’s narrative, but he instead verified Grosskretuz’s testimony.

In court, Marshall stated, “The words have never come out of his mouth.” “I completely made it up.” This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.